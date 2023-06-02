Dave Stepanek Executive Vice President, Sales and Chief Transformation Officer·Bristow David Stepanek became Bristow’s Executive Vice President, Sales and Chief Transformation Officer in March 2021. In this role, David is responsible for all sales, marketing, and commercial functions of the business. In addition to activities in Bristow’s existing end markets his focus will include the transformation of Bristow’s business mix through strategic diversification into new markets.

Eric Bartsch CEO and Co-Founder·VerdeGo Aero Eric Bartsch is CEO and Co-Founder of VerdeGo Aero, a leader in hybrid-electric powertrain systems for VTOL, CTOL, and STOL aircraft. VerdeGo is a leader in development of fully integrated hybrid-electric aerospace powerplants for high performance, high-efficiency missions. For more than a decade, Eric has been at the forefront of electric propulsion in aerospace. He has experience leading development, flight testing, and commercialization of electrified aircraft. Prior to founding VerdeGo, Eric had significant innovation leadership and General Management experience, and he holds commercial, instrument, and glider flight ratings with experience piloting electric airplanes. He is also an inventor or co-inventor of more than 20 patents. Eric co-founded VerdeGo Aero in 2017 along with Dr. Pat Anderson and Erik Lindbergh.

David Rottblatt Senior Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Government Affairs·Eve Air Mobility David is highly experienced in leading cross-cultural teams in emerging markets. His commercial acumen, coupled with his experience leading business development for Embraer-X, enables him to build value quickly. David’s 18 years as a commercial fixed-wing and helicopter pilot brings practical experience to Eve’s partnerships and engagements. He holds an MA from the University of Connecticut and an MIB from The Fletcher School, Tufts University