Two aboard a Bombardier Challenger 300 were killed upon landing in Buenos Aires on 18 December as the aircraft left the runway and caught fire outside the airport perimeter.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, the Challenger 300 – flying as LV-GOK – had completed a 30min segment from Maldonado, Uruguay, touching down at San Fernando International airport northwest of Buenos Aires.

Videos taken from multiple vantage points and shared on social media show the business jet crashing through a fence beyond the end of the runway and crossing a street before disappearing into a residential area. Responders are seen dousing the ensuing fire with flame retardant chemicals.

Images also show dark smoke rising from blackened wreckage, with all but the aircraft’s nose and empennage consumed by flames.

Both the pilot and co-pilot were reportedly killed. No passengers were aboard the aircraft, which can be configured to seat up to nine passengers.

Contacted by FlightGlobal for comment, Canadian business jet manufacturer Bombardier says it is ”deeply saddened by this tragic event”.

”We extend our sincerest sympathies to all those affected by this accident,” the company says.

Argentina’s Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Bombardier says it will “support the investigation as required”, adding that it “cannot comment on the potential cause of this incident” until that process is complete.

The twinet’s operator is listed as private by Flightradar24.