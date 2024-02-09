South Sudanese media are reporting that a Boeing MD-82 has been substantially damaged during a landing accident at the country’s northern Malakal airport on 9 February.

Images circulating on social media show the MD-82, in the livery of Kenyan operator African Express Airways, came to rest on the runway having suffered a landing-gear collapse.

The photographs also indicate tyre marks in the rough ground before the runway, suggesting the aircraft might have landed short.

They identify the twinjet as 5Y-AXL, which was originally delivered to Alitalia in 1985.

Malakal has a single runway designated 04/22.

South Sudanese outlet Eye Radio says the accident occurred at 08:33 and that the aircraft was transporting returnee Upper Nile state passengers, under a government programme.

It quotes an acting regional governor as saying that the aircraft was damaged in the “rough landing” but that none of the occupants was injured.

Weather conditions at the time appear to have been good, according to the photographs.