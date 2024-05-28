Recognising that more needs to be done to enable a dignified travel experience for persons of restricted mobility (PRMs), Collins Aerospace has unveiled its latest narrowbody wheelchair integration concept; one that seeks enable a unified passenger experience without compromising on density.

Noting that it is all too often an “unnerving” concept for PRMs not to have access to their own wheelchair (with airline-supplied aisle chairs often suboptimal), Cynthia Muklevicz – vice president, business development interiors at Collins Aerospace – stressed the importance of enabling wheelchair users to have a “harmonised” onboard experience, with equal access to amenities.

The concept unveiled at AIX (in which a passenger remains in their wheelchair) allows a motorised unit to independently onboard and exit the aircraft, entering through the front door, where cabin crew are able to safely anchor it to the floor panel via yellow ground hooks (negating the need for ground handing).

The configuration requires the removal of the existing G7 monument, with the only other modification the introduction of an additional plinth housing a fully-foldable table.

This infinitely-adjustable table requires the PRM to optimise it to their own desired height, with Collins stating that they welcome further feedback – including potential for bifold or swivel options. Further iterations may also include tablet holder options or, if supplied to the rest of the seats, video screen integration; further feeding into the ethos of “inclusive travel” for all cabin occupants.

Crucially, the PRM position does not compromise on density, with Muklevicz noting the importance of enabling accessibility options that do not come “at a tremendous cost to the airline”.

This is “beneficial to the traveller but at a cost the airline can handle,” she continues. If no wheelchair user is present, the foldable table forms an additional workstation (shielded from the passengers in the first row via a privacy screen) which can be utilised as a self-service snack area or additional meal preparation platform for use by the cabin crew.

The setup has been designed with the WC19 wheelchair transportation safety standards in mind, described as a “relatively new requirement” that is nevertheless fast becoming “becoming the global adopted standard”.

A representative from Quantum Rehab, the leading manufacturer of motorised wheelchairs worldwide (and the product demonstrated today) noted that 85% to 90% of its products are already compliant, with Collins concluding that information pertaining to wheelchair compatibility would be made available at the point of ticket purchase.