Spanish carrier Volotea has ordered Acro Aircraft Seating’s Series 9 seat to equip its narrowbody Airbus fleet, making it the inaugural customer for the Recline model of the SR9 seat.

The two parties have collaborated since 2015. Volotea chief operating officer Eduard Diviu explains: “Our investment in the new Acro Series 9 Recline seats is a great way to celebrate 12 years of operations.”

Acro chief executive Neil Cairns says: ”The Series 9 has proved a real hero for airlines seeking to achieve low weight and highly competitive costs while delivering exceptional passenger comfort or visual appeal.” He highlights that the “reduced part count to support low maintenance and fast turnaround” makes the seat an additionally attractive prospect.

The contract, which will last five years, will see Volotea install the seat across its narrowbody A319/A320 fleet. Five aircraft will be kitted out this year and the transition is expected to be complete by 2028.