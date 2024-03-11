Germany’s Deutsche Aircraft has selected Brazilian engineering firm Akaer to produce the forward fuselage of its D328eco turboprop.

The 40-seat D328eco is being developed as a modernised version of the Dornier 328.

Deutsche Aircraft chief Dave Jackson says the “commitment and experience” of Akaer – which is based in Sao Jose dos Campos – has been “pivotal” in the company’s decision.

“The selection process was meticulous,” adds Deutsche Aircraft vice-president of supply chain Maximilian Fahr.

Delivery of the initial D328eco fuselage is set to take place at the end of next year.

Akaer will be responsible for industrialisation, tooling and manufacture of the forward fuselage including prototype work.

“Being a part of this significant project and playing a fundamental role in producing the forward fuselage is a source of great pride, further solidifying our position as a Tier 1 company,” says chief executive Cesar Silva.

Akaer has been heavily involved in military aviation programmes including aerostructures design and development for the Saab Gripen and Airbus A400M, as well as helicopter projects. It has also participated in civil aircraft work on the Boeing 747-8 and Airbus A380.