French aircraft developer Aura Aero has performed the first flight of its Integral E – the all-electric version of its two-seat trainer.

Taking place on 3 December from its Toulouse Francazal airport base, the maiden sortie saw the Integral E (F-WIAE) depart at 08:48 local.

Powered by a Safran ENGINeUS electric motor, the aircraft boasts an endurance of 1h, the manufacturer claims. Battery charging will take around 30min.

No details of the motor’s power output have been revealed, but the piston-engined Integral R and S models have power output in the 180-210hp (134-156kW) range.

Flight testing of the Integral R was recently completed as the manufacturer pushes for European certification next year.

Aura Aero says the Integral E will be available from 2026. It is also developing a hybrid-electric 19-seat passenger aircraft, the ERA, which is due to fly in 2026 and enter service two years later.

To date, the only all-electric to have been certificated is the Pipistrel Velis Electro.