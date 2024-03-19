CFM International partner Safran is reinforcing its supply-chain agreement with GKN Aerospace, with a new contract covering shaft and spares production on Leap-1A engines.

The Leap-1A is an option on the Airbus A320neo family.

Airbus is aiming to increase production on the twinjet type to 75 aircraft monthly in 2026.

GKN Aerospace will produce the engine components at its Norwegian facility in Kongsberg, with the first being delivered in the second half of this year.

“This is a significant agreement,” says the company’s engines business senior vice-president, Alexander Andersson, adding that it will “increase our presence” on the powerplant.

The pact with Safran has a 10-year duration.

CFM International also produces the Leap-1B for the Boeing 737 Max.

GKN Aerospace says it has an “expectation” that it will be producing similar components for this engine “in the future”.