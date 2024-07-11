ST Engineering has entered into a two-year agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines to provide module repair support for the CFM Leap engine family. 

The agreement will see Safran – a joint venture partner of CFM – offload module repair work on the Leap-1A and 1B’s high pressure turbine (HPT) rotor assembly and stage 2 HPT nozzle assembly to ST Engineering. 

A LEAP-1B engine at ST Engineering's engine MRO facility in Singapore

Source: ST Engineering

Both companies say the agreement “addresses the growing MRO demand for Leap engines as operators ramp up their flying operations”. The Leap-1A powers Airbus A320neo family jets, while the -1B is the exclusive powerplant for Boeing’s 737 Max family. 

ST Engineering’s head of engine services Tay Eng Guan says: “We are well positioned to address the rising demand for quick-turn and performance restoration shop visits for LEAP engines, having made the investments in equipment such as shroud grinding machinery, and built up a strong team of skilled technicians.” 

ST Engineering entered into CFM’s Branded Service Agreement as the first independent MRO provider. The latest offload support builds on existing agreements between both companies: ST Engineering does maintenance for the CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B and Leap-1A engines. 

At its Singapore facility, ST Engineering has LEAP-1B engine testing capabilities and is progressively adding on more LEAP engine services. An engine testing facility for the Leap-1A is expected to be ready in the third quarter of 20

