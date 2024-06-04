US freight carrier Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) shuffled its executive leadership team on 4 June, appointing current president Mike Berger as its chief executive officer.

Berger also becomes a member of the company’s board of directors.

The Ohio-based lessor – which counts Cargo Aircraft Management, ABX Air and Omni Air International among the companies under its umbrella – has shifted current CEO Joe Hete into the role of executive chairman.

Board member Jeffrey Dominick, meanwhile, slides into the president’s position to replace Berger. The changes are immediately effective.

The leadership shuffle ”demonstrates our deep bench of talent at both the executive and board level”, says Randy Rademacher, ATSG’s lead independent director.

”Last year, we were fortunate to have Joe step back into the CEO role at an important time for ATSG, and we are pleased he will continue to play a key role in guiding the company forward as executive chairman,” he adds.

Berger has been a member of ATSG’s management team since 2018 and has helped shape the company’s long-term strategic plan. In October 2023, he became president of the company and helped guide it through a transitional period. He has also held the titles of chief strategy officer and chief commercial officer for ATSG.

“As we work to create the world’s premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions, I am both honoured and humbled to serve as the company’s next CEO,” Berger says. ”With our resilient business model and diverse customer base, ATSG has considerable momentum underway.”

ATSG’s fleet of in-service aircraft includes 95 Boeing 767-300s, 25 767-200s, four 757-200s, three 777-200s and three Airbus A321-200 Freighters, according to the company’s website.

The lessor’s fleet includes several passenger jets – including eight 767-300s operated by Omni Air International – in addition to its sizeable stable of freighters.