One of Boeing’s 777-9 test aircraft returned to the skies on 16 January, ending a four-month grounding of the 777-9 test fleet and indicating some progress in Boeing’s effort to conclude the type’s long-delayed certification programme.

The aircraft, registration N779XY, took off from Boeing Field in Seattle at 14:10 local time and landed at the same airport about 2h later, according to flight tracking websites.

Reuters reported the news on 16 January.

777-9 Farnborough 2022

Source: BillyPix

Boeing has most recently said it expects to deliver the first 777-9 in 2026

Boeing declines to comment about the purpose of the flight or the state of the 777-9 flight- and certification-test programme.

“We continue to execute a rigorous test programme to demonstrate the safety, performance and reliability of the 777-9,” Boeing says.

The programme was already significantly behind schedule when the company in late August last year confirmed it halted 777-9 test flights after discovering that an engine-related structural component had failed.

That component, called a thrust link, transfers thrust from the 777-9’s 105,000lb (467kN)-thrust GE Aerospace GE9X turbofans to the aircraft’s structure.

Following that discovery, Boeing embarked on an investigation to understand the cause of the failure and to determine a solution.

In October, Boeing delayed its expected first 777-9 delivery from 2025 to 2026, with chief executive Kelly Ortberg citing “challenges we have faced in development, as well as from the flight-test pause”.

Boeing has four 777-9 flight-test aircraft. Besides the jet that flew on 16 January, two have not been airborne since August last year and the other last flew in November 2021.

