Spirit AeroSystems’ shareholders have approved an agreement under which the Wichita company would be acquired by Boeing, clearing a path for the deal to close in mid-2025.

“Our shareholder’s resounding approval today represents an important milestone in our carefully planned merger with Boeing,” says Spirit chief financial officer Irene Esteves. “As we continue executing our transition plan, we remain focused on Spirit’s foundational principles of safety, compliance and quality.”

The shareholders green lighted the deal during a stockholder meeting on 31 January.

Boeing and Spirit agreed to the acquisition in June 2024, when Boeing was under immense pressure to fix quality and safety problems within its production system.

Spirit, which supplies aerostructures for numerous Boeing jets, including 737 fuselages, had also been under the microscope due to its own manufacturing quality troubles.

Boeing has described the acquisition as a means to be better positioned to address Spirit’s troubles.

Under the deal, Boeing plans to acquire Spirit’s Boeing-related work. Airbus has separately said it intends to acquire Spirit’s operations that supply Airbus components.