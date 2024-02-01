EgyptAir has sold its entire Airbus A220-300 fleet to lessor Azorra, which will market them to other carriers.

Cirium fleets data suggests the majority of EgyptAir’s 12 A220-300s had been parked for some time, with only two listed as in-service at the end of January.

While it does not explain why it is disposing of the aircraft, EgyptAir had previously cited issues with type’s Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines as being behind the groundings – a problem experienced by other operators of the type, particularly relating to the availability of spare engines.

Azorra, however, describes the young aircraft – which are all below five years of age and were owned outright by the airline – as having “freshly overhauled, updated engines from Pratt & Whitney”.

Azorra chief executive John Evans says the US lessor’s “strong partnerships with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney” were key to facilitating “this creative transaction”, which will support EgyptAir’s “ongoing fleet transformation”.

Furthermore, EgyptAir chief executive Yehia Zakria says the disposal “clears the path for new Airbus widebody aircraft”.

EgyptAir announced an “ambitious expansion plan” at last year’s Dubai air show, during which it agreed commitments for 18 Boeing 737 Max jets and 10 Airbus A350-900 widebodies. The latter are due for delivery from 2025, but it is not clear how that deal links to the disposal of the A220s.

EgyptAir also began taking its first A321neos last year.

Excluding the A220s, Cirium data suggests EgyptAir had around 70 aircraft in service at the end of January and a further 18 in storage.

Zakria said in Dubai that the airline is aiming to operate 125 aircraft by 2028.

Azorra already owns a number of A220s, with the majority placed with airlines, it notes. Evans says there is “strong market demand” for the type.

No value was announced for the transaction.