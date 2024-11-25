Middle Eastern carrier Emirates has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-900, one of 65 which will be introduced by the operator.

The twinjet (A6-EXA) departed Toulouse for Dubai at around 17:00 on 25 November.

It headed north, passing briefly through southern UK airspace before turning east to fly over Germany en route to the United Arab Emirates.

It will undergo checks at Emirates’ engineering base before being formally unveiled at a ceremony in Dubai later this week.

Emirates says the ferry flight is being powered by a sustainable aviation fuel blend.

The twinjet – fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines – will be put into service on Emirates’ network in January, with Edinburgh set to be the first route served.

Emirates says the A350 handover marks the first delivery of a new type to the carrier since 2008, when the airline introduced the Airbus A380.