Would-be Airbus A380 operator Global Airlines has bolstered its advisory board with the addition of John Roberts, the former chief engineer on the aircraft programme.

Roberts, now an independent aviation advisor, held the chief engineer post on the A380 until 2015 and says he shares the carrier’s “belief in the aircraft’s ongoing potential”.

Source: Theodorie/Shutterstock

Global Airlines’ first aircraft was previously operated by China Southern

“I look forward to working with the team, and the wider A380 community, as we plan for the future,” says Roberts.

Global recently returned its first aircraft – a former China Southern Airlines jet (MSN120) – to flight following a period of storage at Mojave airport in California. Now registered as 9H-GLOBL, the Rolls-Royce Trent 900-powered jet will be operated initially by Maltese wet-lease specialist Hi Fly.

While lacking expertise on the operational aspects of the double-decker, Roberts’ experience is seen as key to returning stored aircraft to service.

Kevin Billings, chair of Global’s advisory board, says: “John’s experience, insight and contacts will be invaluable to Global as it enters a period of rapid development following our recent first flight.

“Getting an A380 back in the sky is a monumental achievement and few people will ever realise just how challenging and complex this is to achieve.”

