Middle Eastern carrier Gulf Air’s chief executive is to step down at the end of January next year, the Bahraini government has disclosed.

Capt Waleed Al Alawi previously served as a Gulf Air pilot and worked with Bahrain’s Royal Flight.

He became deputy chief of the Bahraini carrier in 2017, under Kresimir Kucko, and took over the leadership in an interim role in 2020.

Al Alawi, who steered Gulf Air through the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, was subsequently formally appointed head of the airline last year.

The Bahraini government, through its official news agency, states that Al Alawi will retire from 31 January 2024.

It has not identified a successor.

Al Alawi says the airline’s personnel have “achieve a lot together” and wishes them and the carrier “every success and prosperity”.

He has previously been named to various other positions in the Gulf kingdom, including chair of the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority investment committee, and president of the Bahrain Basketball Association.