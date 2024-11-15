Hainan Airlines group has adjusted its Comac aircraft order, with unit Urumqi Air to no longer take delivery of 30 C919s.

In a stock exchange filing, Hainan says Urumqi Air will instead opt for the C909 – formerly known as the ARJ21 – which it signed for on 12 November.

The 30 C919 orders forms part of a larger Hainan commitment of 100 Comac aircraft, comprising 60 C919s and 40 ARJ21s, for its Urumqi Air and Suparna Airlines units. The airline group first disclosed its commitment to order the Comac jets in 2023, and firmed up these commitments on 12 November, two days before the order rejig disclosure.

According to Hainan, the 30 C919s originally meant for Urumqi Air will now be re-assigned to “other related parties in the company”. It is unclear if the C919s will go to Suparna, or if another Hainan unit will take delivery of them. Hainan says it has consulted with Comac and that the rejig “does not constitute a breach of contract”.

Urumqi Air, based in China’s Xinjiang province, says it shifted from the C919 to the C909 because of its “development plans”, which will see it focus on growing its regional network around the province. It currently operates Boeing 737-800s.

It is also unclear if Urumqi Air’s 40 C909 commitment – valued at $1.5 billion at list prices – constitutes part of the original Hainan order. Neither Comac nor Hainan have clarified the purchase.