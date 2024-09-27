Buoyed by an improved operating performance over the first half of the year, Lufthansa Group-bound Italian carrier ITA Airways today unveiled plans to utlise the Alitalia name as part of its future branding strategy.

ITA, which was established as a successor to Alitalia three years ago, acquired its predecessor’s brand as part of the assets it took on. The airline has now disclosed plans for “inspired by Alitalia”, a branding move aimed at complementing its own identity with that of the former flag carrier.

ITA chairman Antonio Turicchi says: “We proudly presented the project to enhance the Alitalia brand, which will complement our identity logo ‘ITA Airways’ to reinforce its values of excellence in air transport, which are recognised worldwide”.

The airline says that from the end of the year, the ITA Airways logo will be complemented by the Alitalia logo ”at select strategic touchpoints”.

The plans to utilise the Alitalia brand were disclosed after a board meeting today at which the carrier revealed improved operating performance, rising by €130 million ($145 million), posting an EBTIDA of €62 million for the six months ended 30 June.

The improved half-year operating result was achieved on revenues up one-third, to €1.4 billion, driven by passenger numbers that increased by one-quarter to more than 8.3 million, with load factor up two percentage points to 79%.

“The figures from the half-year report approved today confirm the growth process already underway since last year, with results better than the first six months of 2023,” Turicchi says.

ITA did not disclose a net result for the first half, however.

Lufthansa Group has secured conditional European Commission approval for its acquisition of a 41% stake in ITA, under which it would operate as part of the group. Lufthansa hopes to close the deal by year end.