Kuwait Airways has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900, becoming the first carrier to have both A330neo variants in its fleet.

The carrier says its initial -900 is part of a batch of seven to be introduced under its delivery plan.

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the aircraft (9K-APJ) was flown from Toulouse to Kuwait on 9 December.

“Arrival of the [A330-900] supports the national carrier of the state of Kuwait in fulfilling key goals within its wider plan to expand its network of routes around the world,” says Kuwait Airways chair Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan.

He describes the aircraft as a “significant advancement” for the fleet.

Kuwait Airways previously took delivery of four A330-800s, the smaller A330neo variant, only 12 of which have been ordered.

The carrier had intended to take eight -800s but switched to the -900 after rethinking its fleet requirements in 2022.

Of the seven A330-800s delivered to customers, Uganda Airlines has received two and Air Greenland one.

Garuda Indonesia is still listed by Airbus as a customer for four A330-800s but it has not taken delivery. The carrier has, however, received -900s.