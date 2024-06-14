Lithuanian wet-lease carrier Heston Airlines has signalled a withdrawal from widebody operations in favour of additional single-aisle capacity.

Heston Airlines disclosed in 2021 that it was acquiring three Airbus A330-200s through lessor Avolon.

But its venture into the widebody sector has apparently ended, with the carrier’s decision to “transition away from the A330 fleet”.

All three aircraft – MSNs 1014, 1045 and 1047 – have been transferred to Canadian leisure operator Air Transat.

“Over the years, A330 aircraft have been a crucial part of our operations, serving a diverse range of needs and making significant contributions to the success of our partners,” says Heston.

It has operated the aircraft under contract for such carriers as Uzbekistan Airways, Condor and Air Madagascar.

“These collaborations have allowed us to extend our services and strengthen our global presence,” Heston adds. The company also operated the type as temporary freighters during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and exploring new opportunities to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Heston, pointing out that it is supplementing its Airbus single-aisle fleet with a pair of A319s.