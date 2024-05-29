Malaysia Airlines has shown off its first Airbus A330neo, undergoing final assembly at the airframer’s Toulouse manufacturing line.

The carrier’s initial A330-900 is due to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.

Malaysia Airlines disclosed in 2022 that it would modernise its fleet with the twinjets, which are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The carrier has stated that it intends to acquire 20 A330neos, replacing its older-variant A330 fleet.

Three of the type, configured with 297 seats, are scheduled to be introduced by Malaysia Airlines this year.