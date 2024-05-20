Philippine Airlines will lease two Airbus A330-200s from charter operator Wamos Air, as it faces “additional maintenance requirements” on the back of a global supply chain crunch.

The two A330s will begin operating on behalf of PAL from 1 June, and will fly for a five-month period.

PAL intends to operate the pair of leased jets to Sydney and Melbourne, which are currently operated by A330-300s. The airline flies daily to Sydney, while Melbourne sees five flights a week.

Airline president Stanley Ng says: “We have additional maintenance requirements during this period due to global supply chain issues that continue to impact the industry. We see the need to temporarily add these aircraft to ensure that we have sufficient capacity to meet the demand that we are anticipating across our network.”

Wamos Air has a fleet of four A330-200s, all of which can operate in the two-class configuration of the leased PAL jets. Wamos also has A330-300s in its fleet, with six examples in operation.

As for PAL, it has 11 A330-300s in its fleet, which operate a mix of international and domestic flights.