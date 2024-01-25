Royal Jordanian has taken delivery of its first two Embraer 195-E2 aircraft from a commitment for eight of the regional jet family.

It firmed orders for the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G-powered aircraft in May last year following a memorandum of understanding signed with the airframer in October 2022.

The first two examples were handed over to the carrier at Amman on 25 January and are leased through Azorra, which will also supply four E190-E2s. Royal Jordanian ordered another two E195-E2s directly from Embraer.

The aircraft feature Royal Jordanian’s new livery, which the carrier describes as “modern and youthful without changing the main elements of RJ’s identity”.

Acknowledging the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on its operations, the airline nevertheless says the new aircraft will help it to “get back to profitability”, noting that they are earmarked for growth purposes.

Royal Jordanian is also due to begin taking its first Airbus A320neos and Boeing 787-9s as part of its fleet modernisation effort.

The carrier already operates two E175s and two E195s, plus around 15 A320-family jets and seven 787-8s. It is aiming to increase its fleet size to 40 aircraft over the next four years or so.