Royal Jordanian Airlines is to open two new services to the UK, operating to London Stansted and Manchester.

The flag-carrier already serves London Heathrow with Boeing 787s.

But it states that it will fly to a second London airport with a thrice-weekly route to Stansted from 3 March.

The airline adds that it will follow this on 6 March with a twice-weekly service to Manchester.

Its reservations system indicates that it will deploy Airbus A320-family aircraft on both new routes.

Royal Jordanian says the flights are part of its commercial strategy to attract tourism to Jordan, and connect the capital Amman to key cities.

The carrier is a member of the Oneworld alliance.

Chief executive Samer Majali says the flights are a “significant addition” to its network and offer new travel options.

Royal Jordanian is aiming to expand its network to 60 destinations as part of plans to increase its fleet to nearly 40 aircraft.