Saudi Arabian start-up carrier Riyadh Air has secured certification for its first Boeing 787-9 simulator, ahead of its planned launch of operations this year.

The simulator has been approved by the Saudi regulator, the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Riyadh Air chief operating officer Peter Bellew says the certification “underscores our commitment to world-class pilot training”.

Its full-flight simulator is a CAE 7000XR model.

Riyadh Air says the device is a “critical addition” to its training infrastructure.

“By providing an immersive and highly-responsive training experience, the advanced simulator enables pilots to refine their skills, optimise performance, and ensure seamless operational execution,” it adds.

Riyadh Air stated in 2023 that it would take two 7000XR simulators, as well as a flight-training device, under a partnership agreement with CAE.

The carrier recently disclosed that it was also acquiring a leased 787-9 for training purposes.

Riyadh Air has ordered up to 72 787s for its operation, of which 39 are firm, and has also signed for 60 Airbus A321neos.