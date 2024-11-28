SkyTeam alliance carrier SAS is to open services to the Korean capital Seoul next year, operating from its Copenhagen base.

Seoul is the hub of Korean Air, one of SAS’s new SkyTeam partner airlines.

SAS says the route will be the first ever regular service between Scandinavia and Korea, operating four-times weekly from 12 September before reducing to thrice-weekly in the winter.

The connection will bring to 14 the number of intercontinental destinations that SAS serves from Copenhagen.

“This route further strengthens the seamless connectivity we provide, linking Scandinavia to key destinations across the globe,” says chief executive Anko van der Werff.

SAS will operate Airbus A350-900s on the route.

It joined SkyTeam in September this year, following an extensive restructuring under US Chapter 11 protection and investment from SkyTeam operator Air France-KLM Group.