Wizz Air has promoted Michael Delehant to senior chief commercial and operations officer after announcing that its president Robert Carey is leaving the airline to pursue other interests.

Former EasyJet commercial chief Carey joined Wizz in the newly created role of president in June 2021.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi will assume commercial leadership responsibilities for the next three months before Delehant, currently Wiz Air chief operations officer, takes up his new post from the start of October.

Delehant, a former Southwest Airlines executive and chief strategy officer with Vueling, joined Wizz in 2021 and will now assume responsibility for the group’s operational and commercial activities.

Delehant will be succeeded by Wizz Air Malta managing director, Diarmuid O’Conghaile, who becomes chief operating officer. O’Conghaile joined Wizz at the start of 2022 having formerly served as chief executive of the Irish Aviation Regulator and led Ryanair unit Malta Air.

O’Conghaile will himself be replaced at the helm of Wizz Air Malta by Mauro Peneda, a former LATAM Airlines Group executive who joined Wizz in 2022 as head of operations control,

”These promotions underscore Wizz Air’s steadfast commitment to promoting from within, based on performance and merit,” says Varadi. ”At the same time, we thank Robert for his contribution and wish him success in his future endeavours.”