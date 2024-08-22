Australia will partner with Kongsberg Defence Australia to manufacture long-range strike missiles domestically, including the air-launched Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

Canberra will contribute A$850 million to a partnership with the Australian branch of the Norwegian company to produce and service missiles near Newcastle Airport, says the Australian Department of Defence.

The factory will produce both the air-launched JSM and its ship-launched Naval Strike Missile (NSM) counterpart.

“It will be one of only two facilities in the world capable of producing the missiles,” says the DoD.

“The other site is in Kongsberg, Norway. The JSM – which can be fitted to the F-35A aircraft – and NSM are modern anti-ship cruise missiles designed to defeat highly capable enemy warships. Both can also be deployed against land-based targets.”

Australia has long been interested in the long-range JSM, which can be carried internally by the F-35A.

According to Kongsberg’s website, “qualification and integration” of the JSM is underway with the Royal Norwegian Air Force. The company gives a range of 150nm (275km) for the weapon, which travels at high-subsonic speeds.

“JSM includes advanced mission [an] planning system to exploit sea and land geography,” says the company.

“JSM employs a highly accurate navigation system and low altitude flight profile. Automatic target recognition is supported by an advanced Imaging infrared seeker.”

The move comes as Canberra looks to shore up its domestic defence capabilities amid China’s military buildup, which includes a vast naval expansion.

Should a regional conflict occur with China, there is likely to be a large requirement for weapons such as the JSM and the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, which are being integrated with the RAAF’s Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets.

The RAAF will operate a total of 72 F-35As, complemented by its 24 F/A-18Fs.