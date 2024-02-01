Germany has revealed fresh tensions between Airbus Defence & Space and erstwhile partner Dassault Aviation which it blames for creeping delays to the Eurodrone programme.

Writing in its latest annual equipment report, the German defence ministry says a deadline was missed to conclude a preliminary design review (PDR) for the multi-national development in September 2023.

It adds: “Currently, a key focus in the programme is to avoid further delays to the PDR due to ongoing co-ordination issues between the German main contractor Airbus D&S and the French subcontractor Dassault.”

If not resolved, those problems could also impact the critical design review (CDR) milestone – what the report describes as the “first termination milestone” in the contract – which is set for September this year.

“The main contractor Airbus D&S is trying to solve the existing problems regarding Dassault’s work comprehensively and promptly,” it says.

However, this is not the first time the two airframers have clashed, with the tri-national Future Combat Air System programme also marred by infighting over workshare and intellectual property concerns.

Although tensions appear to have eased on that programme, the challenges related to the Eurodrone development show the potential for future hiccups.

Work on the Eurodrone began in 2022 following a contract awarded to Airbus D&S by procurement agency OCCAR.

Powered by twin GE Aerospace Catalyst engines, the medium-altitude, long-endurance Eurodrone is being acquired by France, Germany, Italy and Spain with development work carried out by industrial champions Dassault, Airbus D&S, and Leonardo.

A maiden sortie is expected in January 2027, with a first aircraft and ground control station to be delivered to Germany in 2030.

A total of 20 systems – each consisting of three aircraft and ground infrastructure – will be acquired by the partner nations.