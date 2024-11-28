Grob Aircraft and Pilatus have been awarded contracts to supply a combined 42 new turboprop-powered aircraft for use as part of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF’s) future pilot training system.

On 19 November, CAE/KF Aerospace joint venture SkyAlyne announced the signature of an order for 23 German-built G120TP basic trainers. “Factory acceptance of aircraft is expected to begin in August 2025,” it says.

“We look forward to a long-term relationship with SkyAlyne and the Royal Canadian Air Force,” says Grob Aircraft. The airframer’s earlier-model G120A is currently flown in support of RCAF pilot instruction under a service delivered by KF Aerospace.

“Selecting the right aircraft for this role is tremendously significant to ensure that RCAF pilots have the best foundation to build upon,” notes SkyAlyne general manager Kevin Lemke.

Once operational, the new G120TPs will be operated from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Nineteen Pilatus PC-21s also will be based at the same site, and employed in the advanced training role, with deliveries to start in the second half of 2026.

A formal signature was announced on 28 November, marking “the successful conclusion of a major contract with KF Aerospace as part of its collaboration with SkyAlyne for the RCAF’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme”, the Swiss airframer says.

“The PC-21 will not only provide Canada with the most technically advanced training system, but also a very cost-effective, environmentally friendly training platform for military pilots,” it adds.

“The PC-21 offers numerous benefits over conventional training aircraft and is equipped with cutting-edge avionics to ensure a seamless transition to frontline jets,” Lemke adds. “In addition, the PC-21’s innovative design delivers a significant reduction in operating costs and greater efficiency in training operations.”

“This contract is further proof of the capabilities of our PC-21 training system,” says Pilatus chief executive Markus Bucher. “Canada ranks amongst the world’s most renowned and professional air forces, and we’re very proud to be part of this groundbreaking project.”

Ottawa picked SkyAlyne earlier this year for a C$11.2 billion ($8 billion) effort to modernise its military training system. A total of 71 new aircraft will be acquired and operated over a 25-year period, also including 19 Airbus Helicopters H135s, seven Beechcraft King Air 260s and three De Havilland Canada Dash 8-Q400s.

Finalised in early November, the H135 order will lead to deliveries from mid-2026, SkyAlyne says. The rotorcraft will be based in Southport, Manitoba.