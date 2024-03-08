GE Aerospace has started testing key components of its in-development open-fan engine, and executives still insist the fuel-efficient design will find its way on future narrowbody passenger jets.

“As we speak, we are running… ingestion testing to validate our fan-blade technology,” GE Aerospace vice-president of engineering Mohamed Ali said on 7 March.

“There is… ongoing wind-tunnel testing to optimise the installation of this configuration on the aircraft,” he added, speaking during parent company General Electric’s investor day in New York City.

Ohio-based GE Aerospace and French partner Safran Aircraft Engines are now several years into developing, through their CFM International joint business, a open-fan engine for a future narrowbody jet.

The partners call the effort Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE), and say their open-fan engine will be 20% more efficient than the CFM Leap turbofans that power Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320neo-family jets.

Open-fan engines (also called open-rotor engines, propfans and “unducted” fans) can achieve greater efficiency largely because they lack heavy nacelles, which add weight and drag.

Neither Airbus nor Boeing have yet launched new-narrowbody development programmes, let alone committed to engines, though Boeing chief executive David Calhoun has said the 737’s replacement must be 15-20% more efficient. Analysts expect the airframers will bring the new-generation jets to market in the 2030s.

“The future is going to be about RISE, and it will be our most-ambitious programme that we’ve had yet,” GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services chief executive Russell Stokes said on 7 March.

CFM’s open fan remains in early development stages. The partners expect the design will be ready in the 2030s.

“We are doing real testing on real hardware and making real progress,” says Ali. The team already developed a high-pressure turbine, which they put through a “full engine test”. That test showed that the design will deliver “significant fuel-burn improvement” and be more durable.

The 20% efficiency goal “is practically impossible… without the open fan”, says Ali, adding that a traditional turbofan could only be 20% more efficient if its core burned at “half the temperature of the sun’s surface”.

“There is no material on earth that can sustain that,” he says.

Open-fan engines are not new. GE Aviation itself developed and flight tested an open-fan powerplant in the 1980s. But falling fuel prices and technical challenges – including excessive noise – kept open fans on the sidelines.

Ali insists the RISE team has already cracked the noise problem, saying “open-fan technology has the capability to achieve lower noise than today’s Leap”.