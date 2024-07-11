Private provider of air refuelling services Metrea will acquire the French air force’s entire fleet of Boeing tanker aircraft.

The Washington, DC-based company announced the acquisition on 11 July, saying the agreement with the French Air and Space Forces (FASF) covers all 14 of the service’s Boeing KC-135 tankers, including both the C-135FR and C-135RG variants.

France’s divestment comes as the FASF is transitioning to an all-Airbus A330 tanker fleet.

The deal between Metrea and France was singed in May, with the first 11 aircraft having already been transferred to the company on 26 June. A second tranche of three tankers will be handed over at a future date yet to be determined.

“We are pleased to continue the employment of these KC-135s which served the French armed forces for over 60 years,” says Jon Thomas, head of Metrea’s air and space group. “These aircraft were maintained to the highest standard while in French service and we will continue to do the same as we put them to work as commercial assets.

Metrea declined to disclose the value of the transaction.

The aviation services provider is the first private company to refuel US Air Force (USAF) aircraft. A Metrea KC-135 topped off multiple USAF jets during a 2023 training exercise over Nevada, including a Boeing RC-135 Rivet Joint and Boeing E-3 Sentry.

Using an existing fleet of four KC-135s acquired from Singapore in 2020, Metrea provides tanking services to the USA and allies during training exercises and force movements. A commercial refuelling option reduces the need to divert active military tankers from front-line support missions.

The US Navy and US Marine Corps made use of commercial aerial refuelling services for several years before the air force adopted the practice. US Naval Air Systems Command has an active contract with Metrea for services in support of the USA and partners.

The company is certificated for air-to-air refuelling operations using both boom and drogue-and-probe configurations.

Metrea’s sprawling portfolio of services includes airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical helicopter training, special mobility transportation and MRO services.

The company’s strategic mobility division, which provides air-to-air refuelling services, is based in Temecula, California.