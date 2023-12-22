The Netherlands is preparing to transfer a first tranche of Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Saying “there seems to be no end in sight to Russia’s ongoing aggression”, the Dutch ministry of defence (MoD) on 22 December revealed Amsterdam is now moving forward with the transfer, to which the government had committed in August.

“The first Dutch F-16s are being prepared for delivery to Ukraine,” defence minister Kajsa Ollongren says. “With these fighter jets, we will strengthen the Ukrainian air force.”

The announcement partially fulfils Amsterdam’s earlier pledge to provide the Ukrainian air force (UAF) with 42 F-16s from the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) fleet. Denmark concurrently committed to transfer 19 of its F-16s to Kyiv.

Both NATO members are in the process of acquiring fifth-generation Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters to replace their F-16s. The RNLAF already operates 26 F-35As, according to Cirium data, with 18 more examples on order.

The first Danish F-35As were delivered to the Royal Danish Air Force’s Fighter Wing Skrydstrup in September.

Denmark and the Netherlands, along with the USA, have been conducting sustainment and pilot training for Ukrainian personnel in preparation for the planned F-16 handover.

Washington, which has export authority over the American-made fighter, was reluctant to approve a transfer of the complex and expensive aircraft.

However, the commitments from Amsterdam and Copenhagen eventually succeeded in convincing the US to support the so-called “fighter coalition”.

In August, American diplomats outlined terms for the transfer, which included the completion of fight training and establishing sufficient logistical capability to support and maintain the sensitive single-engined fighters.

Those conditions appear to have been met, at least enough to support the operation of some F-16s by the UAF.

The Dutch MoD says the November opening of a European F-16 training centre in Romania also factored into the decision to move forward with the transfer.

“The cabinet has decided to ready the F-16s, personnel and budget can be allocated to prepare for the delivery,” the MoD says.

No timeline was provided for the delivery.

The development comes as Ukraine is struggling to sustain its war effort, amid heavy casualties from the attempted summer counter-offensive and flagging support for Kyiv in the US Congress.

By contrast, Amsterdam continues to express unequivocal support for the beleaguered Ukraine.

“The ongoing Russian aggression requires our unwavering support,” says Ollongren.

“Dutch support for Ukraine will therefore continue unabated,” the MoD confirms.

The ministry notes that all its F-16s will be inspected, and if necessary modified or overhauled, before the fighters are turned over to Ukraine .