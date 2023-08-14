The USA intends to grant a key regulatory approval that could see existing American-made Lockheed Martin F-16A fighters transferred from Denmark to Argentina.

Buenos Aires has for years sought replacements for 16 Dassault Mirage III fighters it retired from service in 2015. However, Argentina’s options have been limited by arms-import restrictions imposed by the UK government on the South American country, following the 1982 Falklands War.

Diplomatic pressure from London has previously blocked deals involving American or European aircraft, including replacement Mirages, Swedish JAS Gripens, Israeli Aircraft Industries Kfirs and Korean Aerospace Industries FA-50 light fighters.

Numerous Western aircraft incorporate UK-sourced components, such as Martin-Baker Aircraft ejection seats.

However, the USA will now apparently grant approval for NATO ally Denmark to conduct a third-party sale of its legacy F-16s to Argentina. Such assent is required under US laws that restrict sales of sensitive American-made weapon systems.

A source within the Biden Administration speaking on the condition of anonymity confirms to FlightGlobal that Washington plans to approve the transfer to Argentina of an unspecified number of F-16s from Denmark, as well as the transfer of legacy Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion anti-submarine warfare turboprops from Norway.

Copenhagen is replacing its 33 ageing F-16As with Lockheed Martin F-35A fifth-generation fighters. Denmark plans to acquire 27 F-35s, according to Lockheed.

Norway has already fielded the Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol jet – the US Navy’s successor to the P-3. The type is also operated by the UK, Australia and India. New Zealand, Germany and South Korea also plan to acquire P-8s.

The Danish and Norwegian defence ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the proposed deals with Argentina.

An approval from Washington – presumably with London’s consent – would come as Buenos Aires is considering a deal with the USA’s strategic competitor China. Argentina is reportedly entertaining an offer to purchase the JF-17 single-engined fighter – a joint production of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation.

Andrei Serbin, president of Latin America think tank CRIES, in 2021 told DefenseNews that the JF-17 is likely an attractive option for Buenos Aires because the type is “out of reach of possible UK vetoing of parts, and at the same time it is the only new aircraft within the budgetary restraints of the Argentine air force”.

The Argentine defence ministry in 2021 requested $664 million to fund the acquisition of multi-purpose fighter aircraft.

Russia had been another possible source of combat aircraft for Argentina, which has condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine but declined to join the West in severing trade relations with Russia.

However, Russia’s own need for military equipment, and domestic aerospace production challenges resulting from economic sanctions, make Russia an unreliable supplier.

In 2022, South American news agency MercoPress reported that Argentina was considering acquiring the F-16, JF-17 and India’s Hindustan Aeronautic Limited Tejas as options for its next combat fighter.

The USA’s desire to counter geopolitical rivals, coupled with the availability of legacy American aircraft scheduled for retirement, give the F-16 option an appeal it previously had not held.

The UK government in 2018 also slightly softened its stance on selling weapons to its former South Atlantic foe, potentially paving the way its NATO allies to conduct the transaction.

“Our general position is that we will continue to refuse licences for export and trade of goods judged to enhance Argentine military capability,” the foreign office said at the time.

“However, where like-for-like equipment is no longer available, we may grant licences where we judge they are not detrimental to the UK’s defence and security interests,” the ministry added.

The US Department of State declined comment about the matter, referring inquiries to the parties seeking to transfer and receive the equipment.