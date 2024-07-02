Air Canada is set to lease eight more Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from lessor BOC Aviation.

The Montreal-based carrier said on 2 July that the airframes are scheduled for delivery later this year, after which they will be modified and enter service in 2025.

Air Canada will initially operate the CFM International Leap-1B-powered aircraft in a single economy class layout, but the aircraft will be reconfigured to the airline’s standard two-cabin standard “at a later date”.

“We look forward to these aircraft entering into service next year, upon the completion of some required modifications,” says Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s chief executive. “These eight, brand-new, fuel- and cost-efficient 737-8s will provide more fleet flexibility and additional capacity while supporting one of our sustainability goals of mitigating emissions.”

The eight Max 8 airframes join 40 of the same type, according to Cirium fleets data. The company also has 10 more Max aircraft on option.