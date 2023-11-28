Leonardo Helicopters has secured a rare order for the AW189K, with Portugal-headquartered Omni Helicopters International (OHI) to take a single example of the super-medium-twin, alongside a pair of the baseline variant.

Since its launch in late 2017, the K-model variant has failed to gain significant commercial traction; data from production tracking site dgualdo.it suggests just a solitary example has been produced for the Qatari government.

OMNI-AW189-c-LeonardoHelicopters

Source: Leonardo Helicopters

Omni already operates a pair of super-medium AW189s 

Designed to provide more power in hot and high conditions, the AW189K is powered by twin Safran Helicopter Engines Aneto-1K turboshafts, each rated at 2,500shp (1,860kW), rather than the 1,983shp GE Aerospace CT7s of the original model.

OHI’s Brazilian subsidiary Omni Taxi Aereo will operate the new helicopters for energy support missions in the Latin American market.

The latest contract follows a significant Leonardo fleet expansion at OHI, starting with eight AW139 intermediate twins and two AW189s acquired since 2021.

