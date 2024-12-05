Poland’s national police force has received its fifth Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk – the final helicopter from a 2022 order for two examples.

Built by Sikorsky’s Polish subsidiary PZL Mielec, the helicopters will be flown by the police service’s aviation unit.

S-70i was accepted by the commander-in-chief of the Polish National Police, Major General Marek Boron (right)

Delivered in a full operational configuration, the contract also includes spare parts, ground support equipment and training.

Since their introduction to Polish police service in 2019, the Black Hawks have been used for counter-terrorism, search and rescue, border patrol, and disaster response missions.

Acceptance of the final helicopter by the police service marks the second contract to be completed in Poland by PZL Mielec in less than a month: on 19 November it handed over the final two of eight S-70is to the Polish armed forces.

