Boeing has designated Lufthansa Technik as the first Boeing-licensed Service Centre (BLSC) for cabin modifications on its 787 Dreamliner airplanes.

The two companies on 22 July said that the first cabin modification project under this agreement will begin in 2025.

“Customers looking to modify the interior of their Dreamliner will be able to find the full range of services from us,” says Harald Gloy, chief operating officer at Lufthansa Technik.

Doug Backhus, vice-president of Boeing Cabins, Modifications and Maintenance, adds: “We are pleased to bring additional interior modification capacity to 787 owners and operators by designating Lufthansa Technik as the first Boeing Licensed Service Centre.”

“Through this novel collaboration, customers will benefit from Lufthansa Technik’s decades of MRO experience, and familiarity with the 787 platform,” he says.

Lufthansa Technik says that it can design a new cabin interior for potential customers, provide associated engineering and perform the integration in accordance with the customer’s wishes. It will also cover certification of the projects.

The agreement follows the completion of the first base maintenance event on a 787 Dreamliner this April at Lufthansa Technik Malta, the company adds.