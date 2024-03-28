Transition to new leadership at the European Union Aviation Safety Agency will take place on 1 April, when Florian Guillermet formally takes up the post of executive director.

Guillermet was identified as the successor to interim chief Luc Tytgat in December last year although a timeline had still to be confirmed.

EASA states that he will take up the role on 1 April.

Guillermet has been serving as director of air navigation services at the French air traffic control provider DSNA since June 2021.

He also led the SESAR Joint Undertaking, which drives modernisation of European air traffic management, and previously held positions at pan-European air navigation organisation Eurocontrol.

“My ambition is to take EASA to the next level, making it a modern organisation fit for the digital age, while ensuring the highest standards of civil aviation safety and environmental protection are met across the entire aviation ecosystem,” he says.

Luc Tytgat had been acting executive director of EASA since September 2023, after the expiry of Patrick Ky’s mandate, which had lasted for 10 years.

Tytgat will continue to hold a senior leadership role until August, to support Guillermet through the transition.