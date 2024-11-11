Haiti has closed its main international airport after a Spirit Airlines Airbus A321 was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Port-au-Prince.

The aircraft diverted to the Dominican Republic after aborting an attempted landing at Toussaint Louverture International airport, which has closed amid surging gang violence in the country’s capital, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Spirit confirms that the aircraft, operating as flight NK951 from Fort Lauderdale, landed safely in Santiago at about 11:30 local time.

“Following the flight’s arrival at [Cibao International airport], an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire,” the company says.

One flight attendant has been treated for minor injuries, Spirit says.

The FAA says two other flights bound for Toussaint Louverture International have been diverted “as a precaution”.

Images circulating on social media show apparent bullet holes in the A321’s fuselage and overhead compartment. The aircraft has been removed from service while Spirit arranges another jet to transport crew and passengers to Fort Lauderdale.

”The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien pending further evaluation,” Spirit says.

The US Embassy has issued a security alert for Port-au-Prince warning of ”gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince, which may include armed violence, disruptions to roads, ports and airports”.

”The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” the embassy says. “Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk. The US government cannot guarantee your safety travelling to airports, borders or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before travelling anywhere in Haiti.”