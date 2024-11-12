Modification venture EFW has reached triple figures with Airbus passenger-to-freighter conversions, with the delivery of an A330-300.

The A330 underwent conversion at one of EFW’s partner facilities in China.

It brings overall EFW deliveries of Airbus P2F airframes to 100.

Forty-nine of these conversions have been A330s, with a further 47 involving A321s. The remaining four are A320s.

EFW chief Jordi Boto says the latest delivery is a “great milestone”.

“Over the years, we have steadily built a strong global presence for our Airbus P2F programmes,” he adds.

“We have converted aircraft that are registered in all continents, while our P2F aircraft are flying in key regions across the world.”

EFW has not disclosed the customer for the latest aircraft, but its A330P2F operators include DHL and CDB Aviation.

Airbus head of freighter marketing Crawford Hamilton says the modification of the airframer’s platforms provides a “very appealing option” for repurposing aircraft to operators and investors.