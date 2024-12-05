Insolvency-hit Lilium has seen its backlog inch higher, growing by two net orders, as existing customers react to the German firm’s ongoing restructuring.

Announcing the changes in an update on 5 December, Lilium said Spain’s Ambitious Air Mobility Group had firmed a previous tentative deal, signed in March 2024, for eight Lilium Jets. The “binding sales agreement” also includes six options.

But, as the developer notes, “Implementation of the order is subject to Lilium’s successful return to solvency.”

In the meantime, ASL Group has cancelled its deposit-backed reservation of six Lilium Jet deliveries. However, the “two parties intend to re-engage following a successful conclusion of Lilium’s financial restructuring”, the company says.

Benelux-based business jet operator ASL signed for six Pioneer Edition versions of the Lilium Jet in May 2023, converting an earlier memorandum of understanding (MoU).

No reasons for the cancellation were disclosed; ASL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lilium says its “order pipeline” now consists of 108 firm orders and reservations, 82 options, and nearly 600 aircraft under MoU.

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing self-administration insolvency process, Lilium continues to progress its first conforming Lilium Jet flight-test prototype.

Drop tests of the jet’s landing gear were recently conducted at the facilities of manufacturer MA Group near Naples in Italy, while Lilium is performing in-house trials of the aircraft’s ducted-fan propulsion system.

Lilium says its motors have “accumulated several hours of cruise speed runtime” and it has also carried out a blade-out test. A first manned flight of the Lilium Jet is targeted for 2025.

Self-administration proceedings for the company’s two main trading entities in Germany – Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft GmbH – began on 23 October due to a cash crisis, with Dutch-registered parent Lilium NV following on 4 November.

Accountancy firm KMPG was on 5 November appointed to sell the business, a process that that needs to conclude before the turn of the year.