Polish authorities have formally made a location decision for the site of the country’s future central transport hub, which will feature a new international airport.

Currently known as Centraly Port Komunikacyjny, the hub will include an airport – situated between Warsaw and Lodz – initially serving 34 million passengers per year, as well as high-speed rail links and road connections.

“This multimodal approach aims to enhance connectivity…ensuring the hub becomes a central pillar of both air and land transportation in the region,” says development organisation CPK.

The decision, issued by the Mazowieckie province leadership, essentially launches the investment process.

CPK says the designated area for the airport and part of the rail hub covers 2,585ha.

It adds that the decision “marks a crucial step” towards securing building approvals and moving the infrastructure programme to the next phase.

The initial stage of the airport is scheduled to open in 2032.

“We now have the location decision for building of the most modern airport in Europe,” says Polish infrastructure minister Dariusz Klimczak.

“We are ready to move forward with construction.”

CPK claims more than 90% of property owners with residential buildings within the development area have already signed up to a voluntary acquisition project.