American Airlines signed a firm order for seven Embraer E175s at the Paris air show on 20 June.

The General Electric CF34-powered aircraft will be operated by its wholly owned regional subsidiary Envoy Air, under the American Eagle brand.

Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, Embraer says, with Envoy’s E-Jet fleet set to exceed 140 aircraft by the end of 2024.

Cirium fleets data shows E175s make up the vast majority of Envoy’s current fleet of around 130 aircraft, alongside a few E170s.

Envoy retired all of its ERJ-family aircraft in recent years, as it shifted focus to larger types.