All Nippon Airways’ parent ANA Holdings is working to secure a “stable supply” of spare operating aircraft to counter supply chain challenges.

In a network update for its fiscal 2025 year, which ends on 31 March 2026, the group, which also comprises low-cost brands Peach and AirJapan, says it will also “optimise aircraft… deployment”, to “maintain and improve” its punctuality, especially on the domestic network.

It did not indicate how many spare aircraft – or which aircraft type – it was looking to take.

ANA Holdings adds that in the new financial year, it will prioritise “managing its operating fleet as the industry navigates ongoing adjustments related to new aircraft deliveries and scheduled engine maintenance”.

This appears to be a reference to mainline operator ANA, which is facing delays in the delivery of new 737 Max and 777-9 aircraft.

It previously indicated that it would be taking the new aircraft in the upcoming financial year, but production issues at Boeing are likely to push the timeline back.

At the same time, ANA is also working through issues facing the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine, which power its fleet of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.