All Nippon Airways’ parent ANA Holdings is working to secure a “stable supply” of spare operating aircraft to counter supply chain challenges.
In a network update for its fiscal 2025 year, which ends on 31 March 2026, the group, which also comprises low-cost brands Peach and AirJapan, says it will also “optimise aircraft… deployment”, to “maintain and improve” its punctuality, especially on the domestic network.
It did not indicate how many spare aircraft – or which aircraft type – it was looking to take.
ANA Holdings adds that in the new financial year, it will prioritise “managing its operating fleet as the industry navigates ongoing adjustments related to new aircraft deliveries and scheduled engine maintenance”.
This appears to be a reference to mainline operator ANA, which is facing delays in the delivery of new 737 Max and 777-9 aircraft.
It previously indicated that it would be taking the new aircraft in the upcoming financial year, but production issues at Boeing are likely to push the timeline back.
At the same time, ANA is also working through issues facing the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine, which power its fleet of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.
PEACH, AIRJAPAN MULL ASIA EXPANSION
ANA Group units Peach and AirJapan are looking to grow their international networks in the upcoming financial year.
It did not disclose new routes, but says any updates will be announced once “finalised”.
Peach in late-2024 began operating its longest international flight yet, flying non-stop from its Osaka Kansai hub to Singapore. The low-cost operator also flies to other areas in Asia, including Taiwan, Thailand and China.
AirJapan, meanwhile, is expected to grow its network with the arrival of more aircraft. The 787-8 operator, which began services in 2024, currently flies to Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul.