Cathay Pacific will begin operations to Dallas-Fort Worth – its newest point in the USA – in 2025, as it looks to increase its capacity into North America in the new year.

The Hong Kong-based carrier will operate four weekly flights to Dallas-Forth Worth international airport from 24 April 2025, and will deploy its Airbus A350-1000 for the flights.

There are currently no direct passenger flights between the two cities, though Cathay’s cargo unit operates flights between Hong Kong and Dallas via Anchorage.

Dallas is Cathay’s sixth point in the USA, and its eighth in North America. The airline also flies to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Vancouver.

Dallas is also the hub of Cathay’s Oneworld Alliance partner American Airlines.

The addition of Dallas to the network comes as Cathay ramps up operations to North America in 2025. By May, it will operate thrice-daily flights to major cities like New York (currently 20 times weekly), Los Angeles (currently 13 times a week) and San Francisco (currently 10 times weekly).