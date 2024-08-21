Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is to purchase five more Airbus A380s from an investment company once their lease period expires later this year.

Emirates is to pay $40 million for each aircraft, according to the Channel Islands-based investment company Doric Nimrod Air Two.

The leases are set to expire over the course of 1 October to 30 November.

Doric Nimrod Air Two, which is located in Guernsey, purchased seven A380s in 2011, all fitted with Engine Alliance GP7200 powerplants and leased to Emirates for 12 years.

Two of these – MSN77 and MSN90 – have already been sold to Emirates in a transaction carried out last year.

The five remaining aircraft are MSNs 105, 106, 107, 109 and 110.

With its purpose complete, Doric Nimrod Air Two will be liquidated “as soon as practicably possible”, it says, once payment to shareholders is completed around early 2025.