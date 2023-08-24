Garuda Indonesia says that discussions for a merger with Pelita Air Service are underway, but that the prospects for any merged entity will need to be assessed.

Responding to media reports that a merger is in the works, Garuda says that “steps to explore this corporate action [are] ongoing intensively.”

It adds that while it supports the merger effort, any course of action will be contingent on a “prudent business outlook study.”

It stresses that that merger plan is in the “early stages”, as the parties explore synergies and the prospects of generating profits. In addition, a merger must produce benefits for Indonesian and society.

On 22 August, Pelita Air president director Dendy Kurniawan told Reuters that a merger is being discussed.

Pelita is a unit of Indonesia’s Pertamina Corporation, a state-owned oil and natural gas producer.

Historically Pelita was a charter operator, but in 2022 it started scheduled operations using Airbus A320s.

Cirium fleets data indicates that Pelita has 35 aircraft, of which seven are Airbus A320s.The carrier also operates four ATR turboprops, four Air Tractor AT-802s, helicopters, and other aircraft.