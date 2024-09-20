Gabonese carrier Afrijet has ordered one ATR 42-600, plus one option, for operation on behalf of FlyGabon.

To replace the airline’s 19-year-old ATR 42-500, the new twin-turboprop, configured in a 46-seat layout, will be delivered in 2025. If exercised, the second example will arrive in 2026.

It will fly alongside FlyGabon’s existing fleet of two of the larger ATR 72-600s. Afrijet, in which state-owned Fly Gabon Holding has a 56% stake, also has an in-service fleet of three ATR 72-600s.

“We firmly believe that we have selected the most suitable aircraft model to address the unique demands of passenger traffic and to align with the airport infrastructure across our provinces,” says Afrijet general manager Nyl Moret-Mba.

ATR – a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo – shipped 11 aircraft in the first half of the year, against a 2024 target of more than 40 deliveries.