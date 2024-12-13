Spanish carrier Iberia and budget long-haul operator Level will initially co-operate on US services following Level’s establishment as a standalone carrier.

Level has secured its own air operator’s certificate, under the name Fly Level Barcelona, the Spanish civil aviation regulator AESA confirms.

The airline – which, like Iberia, is owned by IAG – will have a fleet of Airbus A330s.

Iberia has previously operated six aircraft under the Level brand.

One of these has been transferred to the new airline, with a second transfer in progress, states a joint Level-Iberia regulatory filing to US authorities.

It says these aircraft will be used on South American routes.

Level A330-200-c-IAG

Source: IAG

Level’s co-operation with Iberia will include a broad codeshare

Three more aircraft will then be transferred to the Level AOC which will subsequently be wet-leased back to Iberia for US operations, until the final Level-branded aircraft has moved over.

Iberia and Level are seeking to codeshare on US routes, with flights operating under both the ‘IB’ and ‘LL’ designators.

Their filing includes a request for blanket reciprocal codeshare approval, as well as clearance for the “final piece of the puzzle” – collective use of the Level trade name, to cover Level-marketed flights on Level-branded aircraft which are still operated under Iberia’s AOC.

